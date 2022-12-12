Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 546.2% in November

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMRAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

TMRAY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

