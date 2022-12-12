Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Torrid stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,557. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $327.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

