Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.
Torrid Price Performance
Torrid stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,557. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $327.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Torrid (CURV)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.