Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 2% Higher

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. 232,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 87,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the first quarter worth $220,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the third quarter worth $28,757,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 649,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

