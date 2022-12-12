Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $238.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $213.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,823. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

