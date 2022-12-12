Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 12,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,001% compared to the typical volume of 1,136 call options.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 696,345 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 348,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,712. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -10.50%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

