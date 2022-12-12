Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,059 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 953% compared to the typical daily volume of 955 put options.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %

UBS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,148. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 208,153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

