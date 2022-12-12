TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in November

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Down 0.2 %

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

