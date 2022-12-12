Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.02

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 7038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
