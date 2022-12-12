Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of TRVN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Trevena has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.78.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
