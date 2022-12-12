Tribe (TRIBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.68 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $96.31 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.14 or 0.05291694 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00507346 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.18 or 0.30060981 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.