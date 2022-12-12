Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the November 15th total of 736,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative return on equity of 222.53% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

About Troika Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter worth $1,583,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

