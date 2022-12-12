Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

