Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 7,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $156.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

