Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $166.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.