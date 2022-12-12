Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $162.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

