Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

