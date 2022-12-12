Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Stake Cut by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $133,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $398,000.

OTCMKTS TWLVU remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,466. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

