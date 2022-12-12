UBS Group Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $428.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $407.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $372.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average is $327.53. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

