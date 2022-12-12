UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 212,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,594.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 261,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

