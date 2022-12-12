UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.82. 48,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $1,162,720.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,366.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,810 shares of company stock worth $7,374,446. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also

