Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is CNB Bank’s 5th Largest Position

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.5% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Shares of UNP opened at $211.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

