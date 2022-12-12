Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.89% of Union Pacific worth $1,191,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $211.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.