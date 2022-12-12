Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,191,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

