USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Down 92.3% in November

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 479,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,054. USHG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USHG Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in USHG Acquisition by 28.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USHG Acquisition

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

