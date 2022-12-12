Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 4.6%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 237,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,337,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

