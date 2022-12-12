Vale S.A. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Vale has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vale to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $16.23. 39,589,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,358,469. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.