Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lessened by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 10.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,010. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.