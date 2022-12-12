Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $161.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.