Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Guy Melamed Acquires 24,400 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guy Melamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50.

VRNS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. 1,626,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

