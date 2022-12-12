Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

