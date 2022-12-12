Verasity Price Tops $0.0029 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Verasity has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $3.95 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001172 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013086 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

