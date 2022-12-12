Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $44.02 million and $7.03 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,004.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00440469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00884276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00107651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00620538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,475 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

