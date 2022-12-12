Veritaseum Market Cap Tops $108.89 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $50.65 or 0.00295176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $108.89 million and $13,932.98 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

