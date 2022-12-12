Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,094.12

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $25,094.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,155.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00448662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00873007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00106704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00615071 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00270550 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,655,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

