VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 12,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSMV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $38.82 on Monday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.