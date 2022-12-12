Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,114.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,114 ($13.58) and last traded at GBX 1,114 ($13.58), with a volume of 5507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,138 ($13.88).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($21.16) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Videndum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £517.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,927.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.41.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

