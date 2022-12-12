VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.42 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $914.59 or 0.05361231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00507696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.65 or 0.30081210 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670221 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

