Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the November 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.09. 488,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,246. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

