Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the November 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NCV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,884. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 448,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 2,083.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 340,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 324,990 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

