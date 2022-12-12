Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 195.1% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NIE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,143. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 111.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

