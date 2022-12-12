Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($242.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.75.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

