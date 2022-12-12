W Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

W Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. W Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 47,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 508,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 48,834 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.36. 1,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,463. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

