W Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

W Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $154.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average of $150.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.