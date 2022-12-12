Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0426 on Top Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Walken has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

