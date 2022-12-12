Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,314 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.52 and a 200-day moving average of $412.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

