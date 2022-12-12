Walleye Capital LLC Buys 29,820 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $297.60 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

