Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 464,907 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 464,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $46.25 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

