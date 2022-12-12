Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

AVTR stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

