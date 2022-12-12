Walleye Capital LLC Invests $7.88 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 132.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.92.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $136.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.