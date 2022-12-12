Walleye Capital LLC Takes $9.01 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 261,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $35.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

